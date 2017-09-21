Caring Anne to do skydive to help cat and kitten fund

An elderly cat in need of help has inspired a woman to make a skydive for an animal charity.

Anne Bibby, who works at Shuttleworth, will be making the leap in Beccles, Suffolk, on Friday, October 6, in aid of Cats Protection.

She recently found an elderly cat in the Swiss Garden and ended up taking the cat home as there was no room at the charity, and decided to fundraise.

Anne said: “Cats Protection do a sterling job on very little, as do the local vets who give their time and only so much can be done.

“More cages are desperately needed and £2,000 would be an immense help. It’s my way of saying thank you.”

She added: “I saw a video of a skydive on YouTube in January and just thought that looks good. I’ve never done anything like that before and was looking for a way of turning £200 into £2,000.

“I sincerely hope that people get on board and make it happen - and if anyone out there is struggling to feed feral cats at home remember Cat Protection - they really do help.”

Any donations would be welcome at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/anne.bibby

Cats Protection is the UK’s leading feline welfare charity, helping over 205,000 cats and kittens every year through a network of over 250 volunteer-run branches and 30 centres.

It finds homes for cats, promote the benefits of neutering and produces a wide range of cat care information for owners.

For more details about the charity visit www.cats.org.uk