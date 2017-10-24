Carnival funds help boost host community of causes

A number of causes have benefited from funds presented by the Sandy Carnival Committee.

The committee were very pleased to donate to several local organisations at the carnival annual general meeting held on Tuesday, October 17.

Receiving donations were Quince Court, Friends of Fallowfield and Ivel Park, Jonne Donne PTA, Sandy Good Neighbours Group, Sandy Horticultural Association, 1st Potton Scout Group, Sandy Guild, The Leprosy Mission and Steel Band Music Ltd who took part in the parade and arena and were a smash hit.

The committee hopes the band will accept an invitation for next year’s event.

Officers elected were chairman Hayley Stewart, vice chairman Tracey Fountain, treasurer Roger Burton and minutes secretary Linda Swain.

The carnival committee remains the same with the exception of Lorna Tucker has who stepped down and Jessica Fountain who has joined.

The date for next year’s carnival is Saturday, June 9 and the theme will be Heroes and Villains.

A committee spokesman said: “A big thank you must go to the Roundabout Club for the use of their function room and to everyone who supported this year’s carnival. We look forward to seeing you all next year.”

This year’s carnival, held on June 17, began with the traditional parade from All Saints Way, making its way to the field at Sandye Place Academy.

Fun for all the family included a huge mix of stalls, a full programme of events in the main arena and grand raffle.