Cheese-themed quiz raises £790

A ‘celebration of cheese’ quiz evening on Saturday in aid of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People raised £790.25.
Margo Harrison, who has a hearing dog called Pebbles, organised the event at the United Reformed Church, which attracted 57 people.
A ‘celebration of cheese’ quiz evening on Saturday in aid of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People raised £790.25.
Margo Harrison, who has a hearing dog called Pebbles, organised the event at the United Reformed Church, which attracted 57 people.
Almost Done!
Registering with Biggleswade Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.