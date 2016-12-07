Christmas dinner for just 50p will make a dog’s day

A group of rescue pets have gone behind the lens to mark the launch of a nationwide appeal, which is being supported by a Biggleswade store.

Animal lovers are being asked to donate just 50p to provide a meal to an animal in need this Christmas.

Animal charity Support Adoption For Pets captured the looks on the faces of rescue cats and dogs as they were presented with a much needed meal.

Running until Christmas Eve, the charity will be raising money in more than 400 Pets At Home stores across the country and you can help by visiting the store on White Way Retail Park.

Customers will be invited to support the Santa Paws appeal by donating 50p at the till point, by texting BOWL01 to 70070 or online at www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/santapaws Each donation will help the charity reach its target of providing 1,500,000 Christmas dinners for abandoned animals, through working with local animal welfare charities and rescues.

Amy Wilson, fundraising manager at Support Adoption For Pets, said: “We hope these pictures make people smile - they perfectly capture the joy that a simple bowl of food can bring to an animal spending Christmas in a rescue.”

Visit www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/santapaws