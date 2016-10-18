Class of ‘60 are reunited

Ex-pupils from the former Stratton Grammar School were reunited at the weekend.

A reunion of the 1960 intake was held on Saturday, October 15, at the Stratton House Hotel.

Of around 220 students in the year group, organiser Jim Cole - who now lives in Yorkshire - traced all but 42, and of those he managed to contact, almost half attended the reunion.

Many travelled considerable distances, particularly Lesley Alderton (nee Woodroffe), and Carolyn Jarlett (nee Curtis) who both travelled over from Australia, whilst Andrew Corke arrived from Sweden.

Several former teachers were also traced and Messrs Lawrence, Lee and Newell attended as guests.

Jim said: “The eight months of tracing my old school friends has all been worthwhile as so many friendships have been renewed. It was heartwarming to see the joy in that room.”

Articles and letters in the Chronicle have resulted in a number of former Stratton Grammar students from other years contacting the organisers.

Jim is now in discussions to see if Stratton School could host an informal gathering of pupils from all of the last seven decades within the not too distant future.