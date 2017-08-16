Comic’s live broadcast in comedy awards final

A local comedian performed in a live broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on Sunday, battling it out with five other comics in the finals of this year’s BBC New Comedy Award at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Jacob Hawley, 25, who grew up in Stotfold and Arlesey and now lives in London, was up against the eventual winner Heidi Regan, from Australia, as well as Londoners Aaron Simmonds and Sikisa, Andy Field from Crawley and Yumna Mohamed, from South Africa.

The six comics performed in front of judges comedians Hugh Dennis and Jenny Eclair and Radio 4’s commissioning editor for comedy, Sioned Wiliam.

Winner Heidi took home £1,000 and a 15-minute script commission from BBC Studios.

Jacob and all the other finalists will be mentored by the BBC Studios comedy team across the year and receive advice, guidance and the chance to write for and appear in slots across the BBC.

They join previous winners and finalists of the award including Lee Mack, Peter Kay, Sarah Millican, Alan Carr, Russell Howard, Josie Long, Shappi Khorsandi and Joe Lycett.