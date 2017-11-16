Communities remember the fallen

Biggleswade town centre, along with the rest of the country, fell silent at 11am on Sunday as the nation rememberered the sacrifice of those who had lost their lives in conflict.

The annual Service of Remembrance took place at the war memorial in the market square as the armed services, uniformed groups, dignitaries, members of the Royal British Legion and church leaders joined the crowds to pay tribute.

Organisations paraded the streets to the war memorial where the two minutes’ silence was observed at 11am. The silence started and ended with the sounding of the ‘Last Post’ and ‘Reveille’.

It was followed by an Exhortation and the recital of the Kohima Epitaph and the laying of the poppy wreaths.

The service was also carried out in churches and at war memorials throughout Chronicle country.

In Biggleswade alone, 206 local men are named on the memorial, including two who died in the Malayan Emergency in 1952.

172 men died in World War One and 32 in World War Two.