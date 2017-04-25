Community walk to set off at Jordan’s Mill fun day

A sponsored walk where you to raise funds for your own charity or club is being organised by Biggleswade Ivel Rotary Club.

The Community Green Wheel Walk is being held on Saturday, May 6, and offers two routes which will start at Jordan’s Mill in Broom.

The event starts from the mill Community Fun Day with registration from 9.30am to 10.30am on Jordan’s Meadow, Southill Road, Broom, SG18 9JX.

Two walks have been organised of 3½ miles and 7½ miles.

Check points with refreshments and activities along the route and a typical sponsor form is available if required.

Certificates and medals will be presented to those completing their walk.

There is a £5 entry fee per adult, then you keep all of the sponsorship money you have raised. Complete a registration form and return by Friday, May 5, accompanied by a £5 fee for all walkers over 16 (under-16s free). Late entries can be accepted until 10.30am on the day.

Children under 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult. Suitable footwear and clothing should be worn as parts of the walks will be on unmade paths in the countryside. Free parking is available at Jordans Mill overflow car park.

All profits from the event will go to Biggleswade Ivel Trust Fund for their charitable work including the fun day at the local Special Needs School.

As part of the Jordan’s Mill Community Fun Day, the Rotary Club are aiding The Stroke Foundation in offering free blood pressure tests.

Registration forms and further information about the community walk from Colin McCartney 01767 314669 or colin.mccartney@ivelrotary.org.uk

Visit www.ivelrotary.org.uk