Ashwell puts on a show to remember

A sunny day and host of new attractions saw thousands of visitors at this year’s Ashwell Show.

Highlights included the Fun Dog Show, Birds of Prey, Meet the Reptiles, and Pony Rides, topped off with crowd-pleaser Stannage International Stunt Team.

The Ashwell Show has been running for more than 90 years, and the huge turnout this year proves it’s just as popular as ever.

For families, the free kids crafts, face painting, and children’s entertainer proved a winner; with older children enjoying the slides and rides and getting involved in the bike challenge; whilst others relaxed in the sunshine with a drink enjoying the atmosphere and attractions.

Headliners Stannage International Stunt Team made sure they put on a display to remember for the crowds, with their awe-inspiring stunt show that included mountain bikes, quad bikes, human ramps, and fire stunts.

Chairman John Connolly said: “We’re a not-for- profit show run by a team of volunteers and we’ve been doing some pretty big work behind the scenes this year to change the layout, attract new trade-stands, and make the show as family-friendly as possible. People traditionally think of us as a horse show, and whilst we’ve had some great horse competitions here today, we want to show everyone that we’ve got so much more to offer – we’re a family-focussed show, with plenty of entertainment for all.

“Any profits from the show are given back to local organisations like Ashwell School, Ashwell Playgroup, and The Scouts, and so seeing the crowd enjoying the show here today makes all the hard wor worthwhile.”