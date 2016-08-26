Family’s fundraiser in menory of Chelsey

A family is holding a charity fundraiser at Biggleswade Social Club on Saturday in memory of a sister who died from a debilitating syndrome.

Chelsey Austin, who died in April last year at the age of 22, fought a lifelong battle against a rare neurological disorder, Rett Syndrome.

It affects 1 in 10,000 girls worldwide.

The event, from 12noon, will have a bouncy castle, face painting, competitons, live acts and bands, and a raffle and tombola among many other events.

Nikita Dallison, Chelsey’s sister, said: “Imagine a beautiful little girl who has the ability to speak, play and use her hands but then one day it is all taken away!

“Deteriorating throughout her childhood, losing the ability to walk, plagued by problems with eating, breathing and just being, until she is locked in to a body that doesn’t work at all. Well this is what my courageous little sister dealt with.”

Entry is £3 for adults and all monies raised will be donated to ‘Reverse Rett’.