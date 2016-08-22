How Bruce The Boss inspired CC Smugglers

Top Bedfordshire band CC Smugglers are still reeling after appearing on the same bill as Bruce ‘The Boss’ Springsteen at the Werchter Festival in Belgium earlier this summer.

Singer/songwriter Richie Prynne, 30, said: “It was an honour watching Bruce’s set.

“I‘ve listened to his records before but I only really ‘got’ the Springsteen thing after seeing him live. I was enthralled. A totally well-crafted show and a real, honest performance.

“You can see he’s enjoying himself – he acknowledges and interacts with the audience the whole time and he clearly gives every ounce in him. What an inspiration . . . The Boss.”

Richie said the boys were unusually nervous before their performance but it seemed to be over in a flash.

And he added: ”It was pretty lavish backstage. There were lots of famous faces wandering around, the weather was beautiful, the stage was ginormous and the dressing room was huge and filled with all sorts of exciting goodies.”

And life just gets better and better for the local lads whose music is a combination of American folk, swing, jazz, country, ragtime and bluegrass. It’s winning them legions of fans and increasingly rave reviews.

Their future career is on a star-studded trajectory – CC Smugglers have now joined fellow showbiz personalities Corinne Bailey Rae, Fatboy Slim and King Charles as official ambassadors for Busk in London, a government initiative introduced by London’s Mayor to establish the capital as the most busker-friendly city in the world. (The band got their big break playing outside every UK tour date of their idols – two-time Grammy-award winning Old Crow Medicine Show).

They kick off a nation-wide 21-venue concert tour in Cambridge on October 7 and their new single Rhythm is on the BBC Radio playlist.

No wonder Richie told us earlier this year: “We’re living the dream.”