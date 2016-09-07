Nice to see you!

Puppies galore turned out with their owners to support the annual RATS dog show, and more than £1,000 was raised for the charity.

Local firm, Swinton Insurance provided a cartoonist who drew caricatures of pets and their owners for a donation to RATS .

Dogs currently looking for homes were in attendance, along with noticeboards showing cats and small mammals also looking for homes

Anyone who is looking to rehome an animal please contact RATS at www.rats-animalrescue.co.uk. Swinton Insurance have a drop off point at their office in London Road, Bedford, during office hours for food donations.