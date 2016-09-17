The show will go on

The people of Biggleswade have rallied to saved this year’s carnival parade!

Several town groups have now come forward to participate in the procession this summer following a desperate plea for support in last week’s Chronicle.

Biggeswade Carnival organisers feared the event was in danger of collapse with no floats booked to take part.

But last week’s front page report prompted a wave of interest and the committee has now confirmed it will definitely go ahead on Saturday, July 2.

A carnival spokesman said: “Following the great publicity from the Chronicle we’ve had a number of people get in touch to say they want to be in the parade.

“We are really grateful for the support and it has shown people really want the carnival to succeed and continue.

“We can now say for definite the carnival parade will go ahead, it’s all systems go.”

The carnival hope that this initial interest will prompt others to participate too – either by entering a float, dancing or playing music, or simply taking part as ‘dressed walkers’ on the route. The theme is Music Through The Ages.

The spokesman added: “You don’t even have to be an official group to take part. It could be neighbours in a road getting together, or a small group of friends, that’s absolutely fine.

“We also want to reach out to some of the newer arrivals to Biggleswade. You are very welcome to join in the party!”

Visit www.biggleswade -carnival.org now to download an application form, or for more details contact Diane on 07806 636021 after 7pm.

The first 2016 carnival event, the Race Night, takes place on Saturday at the Gardeners Arms pub in Potton Road. The fun starts at 8pm.