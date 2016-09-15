X Factor proposal was a winner for former Bedford School pupil Stephen

Bedford singer Stephen Elms has achieved X Factor fame – for proposing to his girlfriend in front of the TV cameras.

Stephen, 29, got down on one knee and produced a ring after his successful audition with girlfriend Sharna Bowman.

Just as surprised as the judges were the parents of the singing duo, who were watching from the wings.

“We were totally unaware he was going to do this,” said Stephen’s dad George.

Stephen went to Bedford School and played rugby for the Bedford Junior Blues, Bedford Swifts, Biggleswade and Saracens Academy.

But his real love is music and he has performed under his stage name Silvar Laidlow for the past 10 years.

He met Sharna six months before the X factor audition and the pair formed a duo called He Knows, She Knows.

Following the now-famous proposal, the pair would like to get hitched with the same X Factor crew around.

Stephen said: “I would love to get married on telly. If X Factor want to get involved we would do that. All the judges will be invited.”

He added: “Simon asked us to call the first child Simon. He could be godfather – the presents would be awesome!”

His dad said: “I’m thrilled. Sadly Stephen’s mum died of SAD (Sudden Adult Death Syndrome) when he was only 15. But she would be so proud of him now.”

Stephen’s mum was a fashion designer who ran Sheina Dee Fashions in Bedford’s Broadway.

After his mum’s death, Stephen wrote a rap song about the sad experience.

The song can be heard on YouTube on www.youtube.com/watch?v=PV8KDGDk84Y

Meanwhile Stephen and Sharna have already made recordings and their debut single Right Now is available on iTunes and Spotify.