Concert band hosts an open rehearsal for new players

A concert band based in Biggleswade is welcoming new players.

East Beds Concert Band (EBCB) will welcome potential new members to an open rehearsal on Monday, January 23, at 7.15pm until 9.15pm, at Stratton Upper School.

The band plays a variety of music, including wind band works, classical pieces, show and film music, and big band/jazz band arrangements.

EBCB welcomes player of all ages and currently has capacity in all of its woodwind, brass and percussion sections for new musicians of intermediate to advanced standard.

The band benefits from the expertise of Liz Schofield and Anne Templer, both experienced conductors. Musicians who are interested in joining the band can turn up on the evening of the open rehearsal or contact the band by emailing info@eastbedsconcertband.org.uk

Thomas Warner, chairman of the band said: “The band welcomes musicians of all ages, be it a young person who is learning an instrument at school or an adult who may not have played for a long time and wants to get back into music. “Joining a local band can be a great way to meet people with a shared interest. Our open rehearsal is a fantastic opportunity for people to give playing in a concert band a try for the first time or maybe for the first time in a while.” Conductor Liz Schofield said: “EBCB provides players with an excellent opportunity to learn and improve by playing alongside more experienced musicians. We do not audition, so please contact us by email or just turn up to the open rehearsal if you or your child is interested in joining the band.”

The band dates back to 1972 when peripatetic music teacher Jim Hibbert noticed there were lots of wind and brass musicians in the Biggleswade area but nowhere for them to play – so he decided to form his own band.

Since then it has grown and now has around 50 members and performs three concerts a year, and is a registered charity.

Visit www.eastbedsconcertband.org.uk