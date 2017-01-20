Councillors say no to pub plans

Biggleswade town councillors have objected to plans to build a new pub in the town.

The proposal, which went before the council last week, was for landscaping and layout for the pub south of Potton Road.

Councillors resolved to object to the plans on the grounds that access to the proposed development was in the wrong place and noise mitigation was needed to protect the hospital and neighbours.

After complaints from a resident that the proposed pub was not within the Kings Reach area, Cllr Mrs M Russell said there had been no interest from businesses to build a public house within the Kings Reach development.