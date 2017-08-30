Country music night and supper at mill

The spotlight will be on country music as a new late night entertainment invites talented performers to step forward.

Country solo acts and musical groups from across Beds, Herts and Cambs are being asked to pitch to perform at a late night harvest moon supper event at Jordans Mill.

The event will take place at the Langford Road restaurant in Broom on Saturday, September 23, 2017, from 7pm until 10pm.

Singers and groups of country music can perform to an intimate audience at this first late night opening themed night in the stunning oak framed venue.

Dawn Walton, event organiser at Jordans Mill, said: “This is a great way for us to engage new talent and encourage local bands or singers to help support our new late night themed night and provide a spotlight on county music.

“We look forward to selecting the winner for our special night”.

Musicians can email their videos to info@jordansmill.com or post them directly on the Facebook page www.facebook.com/jordansmill

Remuneration and travel expenses included to selected performer.

The organisers are hoping this initial event will be the start of regular monthly themed late night offerings.

The evening event will include a licensed bar, sit down menu and live music.

Jordans Mill is normally open from 9am until 5pm seven days a week. For more please visit www.jordansmill.com