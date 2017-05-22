Appeal after Great Barford burglary

Police are appealing for information after a house in Chapel Field, Great Barford, was burgled.

On Wednesday (17 May) between 1.45pm and 3.40pm, someone gained access to the back garden and forced entry to the property.

The offender then searched almost every room in the house and took a quantity of money and sentimental jewellery.

Detective Constable Sajid Saddique, investigating, said: “The area in which the burglary took place is quiet, and the community is close knit, so I am hopeful that someone may have witnessed the incident. If you were in the area at the time of the incident and you saw anything unusual, I would urge you to come forward.

“Burglary is a priority for Bedfordshire Police; we recognise how distressing it is for someone to enter your home uninvited. We are keen to find the person responsible and put a stop to this kind of behaviour.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call DC Saddique on 101 quoting crime reference number JH/20797/2017. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.