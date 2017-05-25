Appeal after Potton ramraids

Police are appealing for information after two ram raids in Potton on Tuesday.

At 1.59am, a black vehicle rammed into a section of Potton Service Station, taking a cigarette machine before driving off towards Potton. The reference number for this incident is number 27 of 23 May.

At 2.03am, a black Vauxhall Vectra ram raided McColls in King Street, Potton. The car did not have any number plates, and had alloy wheels at the back of the car but not at the front. The offenders are described as white men, wearing balaclavas, one was tall and the other was short. One was wearing a blue Armani t-shirt. The vehicle was later recovered in Mill Lane, Potton, and had been burnt out. The reference number for this incident is number 29 of 23 May.

Investigation Officer Dawn Cooke said: “We are keeping an open mind about whether these incidents are linked, but in order to help us piece together the movements of the vehicle throughout the evening, we are keen to hear from anyone who saw a black Vauxhall Vectra in the Potton area. Where was it, and which direction was it heading?”

Call 101 with any information.