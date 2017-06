Police are appealing for information after two men were attacked in Shefford on Saturday (24 June).

At around 3am the two victims were approached by aaroundseven youths at Millennium Green Park.

The offenders were thought to be aged between 14 and 16 years old and described as wearing dark clothing and four had bikes

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number JD/27112/2017