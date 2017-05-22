Appeal for Biggleswade purse snatcher

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a lady had her purse stolen in Biggleswade.

On Friday (12 May) between 1.30pm and 1.40pm, the victim was distracted by a man who asked her several times to open a bottle of water for him, before thrusting the water towards her causing her to step back and running off. The victim later realised her purse was missing.

Sergeant Ellie Paton said: “We are keen to speak to the man in the image as we believe he may be able to assist with our enquiries. If you recognise him, or you were in the area at the time of the incident, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call PC Jowett on 101 with the crime reference number JD/20328/2017. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.