Police are appealing for help in finding a 58-year-old man who is missing from Sandy.

Domenico Carluccio was last seen on Wednesday and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, approximately 5’7”, of average build, with grey hair, a goatee beard, and glasses.

It is believed he could be in north Norfolk.

Anyone with any information is urged to call police on 101 quoting incident 246 of 28 December 2016.