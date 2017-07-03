Arrest after cyclist badly injured in Potton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Potton.

At approximately 12.20pm on Saturday officers were called to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist on Hatley Road.

Emergency services attended and a man was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who was travelling along the road at around the time of the incident to contact them.

In particular they are keen to speak to the occupants of a blue car displaying L plates, which was possibly a Ford, which was seen driving along the road just prior to the collision.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and investigations are on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the forensic collisions investigation unit on 101 quoting reference number 192 of 1 July.