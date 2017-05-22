Biggleswade drugs den closed down

Bedfordshire Police has successfully boarded up and changed the locks of a suspected drugs den in Biggleswade.

Together with Aragon Housing, the community team attended an address in Potton Road on Wednesday (17 May) and seized drug cultivation equipment for destruction.

PC Charlie Crozier from the north community team said: “We know issues like this matter most to our local residents. By working together with our partners we have cleaned up another address that was involved in the supply of illegal drugs and having a negative impact on our communities. We urge anyone with information on behaviour causing concerns in your area to come forward. Information from members of the public is invaluable and helps us to protect people and fight crime.”

If you are affected by issues like this in your neighbourhood please call us on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.