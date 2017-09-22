Biggleswade man facing jail over threats to kill partner over cheating claim

A Biggleswade man who held a knife to the throat of his partner after telling her he was going to kill her has been warned by a judge he faces the likely prospect of going to prison.

On Wednesday Matthew Duroe was found guilty at Luton Crown Court of making a threat to kill the woman and assault by beating.

It happened at the home the couple shared in Rose Lane in the town.

The jury heard how the couple had been out with friends to watch a televised rugby match in the Red Lion Pub on March 11 this year.

They all returned to Duroe’s home after the game and continued drinking and socialising together.

However, when the friends had left later that night, Duroe’s mood changed.

Prosecutor Terrence Woods said he told the woman “I know what you have been doing” and appeared to accuse her of cheating on him.

“It wasn’t true, but he persisted with his threatening manner, telling her ‘You know what’s going to happen tonight. It’s going to be you or me’.”

Mr Woods said Duroe told the woman he wanted to stab her and then took a kitchen knife from the kitchen, held it to her neck and repeated his threat.

The court was told at one point during the night the woman was able to make a whispered 999 call to the police while Duroe was in a different part of the house and officers attended.

Giving evidence from behind a screen that was pulled around the witness box, the woman told the jury: “He just kept telling me he was going to kill me.

“He was going to stab me in the heart and it would be the end.”

She went on “I thought he was going to do it.

“I thought he was going to kill me. I just said if you are going to do it hurry up and get it over.”

Duroe was found guilty of both charges and Judge Kay adjourned sentence for reports.

He granted Duroe bail before sentencing with a condition that he live at an address in London Road, Biggleswade, and told him “You should know the likely sentence will be a custodial one.”