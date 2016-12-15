Britain First’s Paul Golding jailed for breaching Beds police injunction

Former Britain First leader Paul Golding has been jailed for eight weeks after he admitted breaching a High Court injunction by encouraging others to enter a Cardiff mosque.

Golding, 34, had been made subject of the injunction following an application by Bedfordshire Police on 11 August after a number of incidents including incursions into mosques for propaganda purposes. The order banned Golding and deputy leader Jayda Fransen from entering Luton town centre and Bury Park for three years, and also prevented the pair from entering any mosque or Islamic cultural centre, or its private grounds, in England or Wales, or instructing, encouraging or giving permission to others to do so.

However, on 20 August, in breach of the order, Golding drove supporters of Britain First to an Islamic centre in Cardiff, and instructed them to enter and confront those inside. The incident was recorded by Britain First and uploaded to the internet.

He was charged with contempt of court under the Anti-Social Behaviour and Policing Act 2014. He admitted the breach at the High Court today (Thursday, 15 December) and was jailed for eight weeks.

T/Deputy Chief Constable Mike Colbourne said: “The terms of the injunction were quite clear and had been agreed by all parties. It seems almost inconceivable therefore that Golding chose to flout the terms of the order within just a few days.

“We work hard to promote harmony and cohesion amongst our communities and the injunction was sought in order to prevent criminal offences occurring and to keep the peace.

“This case should send a clear message that we will not tolerate any individual or group who seek to spread hate or divide communities.”