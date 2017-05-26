Clifton shooting victim airlifted to hospital

Officers are investigating a shooting in Stanford Lane, Clifton, yesteday evening (Thursday).

Shortly after 8.20pm police received reports that a teenage boy had been shot by a group of youths with what is believed to be a pellet gun. He has been airlifted to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries and is in a stable condition.

This is being treated as an isolated incident at this time.

Extra patrols have been put on in the area and anyone with information, or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, is urged to call DCI Chris Beresford on 101 quoting reference 455 of today’s date. Crimestoppers can be called anonymously, on 0800 555 111.