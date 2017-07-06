Demand for action after man stabbed in Shefford

A pub landlord has hit out against gangs in Shefford after a man was stabbed in his car park in the early hours of Saturday.

Stephen Rogers, who this year took over as landlord of The Cornerhouse in the town, says police need to do more to control youths in Shefford.

“They were attacking two innocent men,” he said. “There are gangs of youths going around Shefford carrying weapons and people are getting hurt.

“The police need to be out doing patrols”.

Of the CCTV footage of the incident he said: “It was a horrible thing to have to watch”.

Mr Rogers says since he took over there have been some great nights at the pub and he was keen to make it more family orientated.

Beds police say they are keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the violent disorder in High Street in the early hours of Saturday.

Between approximately 1.30am and 2am a heated argument took place in the rear car park of the High Street pub.

During the argument four people were assaulted.

One person was stabbed and sustained serious injuries. Two victims of the assault required hospital treatment.

The offenders, four men, ran off after the incident.

In what police say could be a series of four linked assaults, they then received a call from a member of the public at around 12.30am on Sunday (2 July) and so far have been unable to establish the circumstances. No further calls were received. The force is appealing to the people involved to make themselves known in order to ensure their safety and establish details of the incident.

Community officers have also held an Operation Beneke engagement event in Shefford on Tuesday in order to gather intelligence and to help reassure the public.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes, investigating, said: “This was an extremely violent disorder which resulted in two people requiring hospital treatment. We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry and keen to speak to anyone with information about this incident.

“Violent behaviour and knife crime will not be tolerated in our county and we will continue to crack down on offenders.”

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Howes on 101 quoting reference number JD/27923/2017.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.