Drink-drive arrest following two vehicle crash

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a crash in Crawley.

Officers from both Sussex and Surrey were called to the collision, involving two vehicles, along the A264 Copthorne Common Road yesterday evening (Tuesday January 24).

Police said no-one was injured.

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

