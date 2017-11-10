Driving ban

The latest hearings at Luton Magistrates Court

On October 28

> Justas Litaueris aged 29 of Western Way, Sandy, was fined £315 and received 10 penalty points for being in charge of a vehicle in Potton Road, Sandy, while over the legal alcohol limit on October 14.

> Jami Roche aged 48 of Old Bridge Way, Shefford, was made the subject of a community order, banned from driving for 30 months and fined a total of £170 for drink driving on Clifton Road, Shefford on October 14.

> Ms Anne Rooney aged 37 of St Swithuns Way, Sandy, was fined a total of £1,704.46 for failing to comply with a community protection order between December and January this year when she allowed dogs on her premises to bark and cause a nuisance.

On October 31

> Paul Bliss aged 41 of Abbis Orchard, Ickleford, was fined a total of £705 for being in possession of a Class A drug, namely diamorphine, on HItchin Road, Arlesey on February 24, and driving without a licence and insurance.

> Dean Reeves aged 30 of High Street, Wrestlingworth, was made the subject of a community order, given nine penalty points on his licence and fined a total of £170 for failing to stop following an accident with a cyclist on Hatley Road, Potton on July 1 and driving without due care and attention.

> Miss Beth Woods aged 23 of Arnold Rise, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £345 and received four penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Biggleswade on April 15.

On November 1

> Joe Loveridge aged 18 of Winchester Road, Sandy, was fined a total of £195 and received six penalty points for driving without insurance on London Road, Bedford on March 19.

On November 3

> Miss Kelly Smith aged 34 of Northdown Road, Hatfield, was jailed for a total of 12 weeks for stealing toiletries from Boots in Biggleswade on October 27 and October 30. She was also fined a total of £184.50.

