Family’s grief as body found of missing man

A desperate search for a missing Biggleswade man has ended in tragedy.

The body of Wayne Jeffs, who went missing in the town on April 6, was found in a field off Baden Powell Way on Saturday morning.

Police say the body was discovered by a dog walker and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Wayne’s fiancee Carla Holbrook, has led a high profile campaign since his disappearance.

The couple had been due to get married just a few days after his disappearance but had put the wedding on hold when she found out she was pregnant.

On July 27 she gave birth to their son, Jack.

Wayne, a plasterer, was known to have been on Eagle Farm Road in the town at 8.10pm on April 6 and then on London Road at 8.53pm. The signal from his mobile phone went dead shortly after.

Police carried out several searches in the area and a private detective agency offered their services free of charge in a bid to find out any details of the 29-year-old’s disappearance. It is believed Wayne died shortly after his disappearance, however.

A crowdfunding campaign to help towards the funeral costs has already exceeded its £500 target. To find out more go to

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/waynejeffs