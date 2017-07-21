Fare dodgers fined

The latest hearings in Luton Magistates Court

On June 12

> Daniel Jenkins aged 35 of River View, Shefford, was fined a total of £811 and received six penalty points for failing to reveal the name of the driver of his car alleged to have committed an offence in Box End on November 20.

On June 13

> Daniel Hickman aged 28 of Engayne Avenue, Sandy was fined a total of £507.60 for fare dodging at Sandy station on December 15.

> Ciaran Monagle aged 26 of Skinner Close, Biggleswade was fined a total of £376.50 for failing to hand over a valid ticket en route near Biggleswade station on February 7.

> Michael Smith aged 30 of Stone Hill, St Neots, was fined a total of £399.90 for using threatening, abusive, obscene or offensive language contrary to Railway byelaw 6 and 24 of the Railway Byelaws en route to Sandy on January 4.

On June 14

> Shaun Hembury aged 33 of Church Road, Stotfold, was fined a total of £811 and banned from driving for six months after failing to provide the name of the driver of his car alleged to have committed an offence in Luton on August 4.

> Nic Ginn aged 44 of High Street, Arlesey, was fined a total of £405 and banned under the toting up system, from driving for six months for speeding in Drovers Way, Houghton Regis on July 30.

> Shane Buckland aged 20 of Hills Close, Roxton, has been fined a total of £320, made the subject of a community order and had a restraining order imposed after assaulting a woman in Bedford on April 9 and damaging property.

On June 19

> Neale Randall aged 53 of Southfields, Shefford, was fined a total of £569 and received five penalty points for speeding at 16mph above the 20mph legal limit in Dunstable on November 26.