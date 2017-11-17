Fined for damaging roof

The latest hearings at Luton Magistrates Court

On November 6

> Warren Skyers aged 38 of Bishops Road, Bedford, was fined a total of £500 for damaging the roof of a Grade 11 listed building in High Street, Great Barford on May 25.

On November 7

>A Shillington woman was fined a total of £820 for failing to send three children to school regularly over five months this year.

> Mark Burchell aged 45 of Williams Court, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £657 and received six penalty points for speeding at 34 miles per hour above the speed limit on the A1 at Biggleswade on April 15.

> Graham Conway aged 42 of Kingsley Avenue, Stotfold, was fined a total of £130 and received three penalty points for speeding in Airport Way Luton on April 24.

> Mark Feasey aged 34 of Coopers Close, Sandy, was fined a total of £770 and received six penalty points for speeding on Hitchion Road, Upper Caldecote on April 25.

On November 9

> Ms Karen Challinor-Burgess aged 57 of Clifton Road, Shefford, was given an interim driving ban after pleading guilty to driving with 239 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, on Clifton Road, Shefford on September 5, and failing to stop after an accident on Hitchin Road, Shefford.

She was remanded on unconditional bail until November 20 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

On November 10

> Matthew Keech aged 50 of Fildyke Close, Shefford, was issued with a domestic violence protection order for 28 days and banned from going within 100 metres of a property in Luton.

On November 13

> Miss Lauren Webber aged 31 of Wesley Road, Sandy, was fined a total of £241 and banned from driving for 15 months for drink driving on Drive Road, Biggleswade on October 28.