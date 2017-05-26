Greater Manchester Police warn of fraudulent online fundraising pages following bombing

In the wake of Monday‘s terrorist attack, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is warning people to be cautious of online fundraising pages.

It has emerged that fraudulent pages are being set up which request donations to support the families of the victims.

Action Fraud - the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime - has offered the following advice for web users on recognising fraudulent fundraisers,

Spot the signs

It is not unusual for callous individuals to use topical events such as such as a terror incident or natural disaster, to make it look like their charity has been created only recently in response, while the website may also be badly written or have spelling mistakes.

When you go to a donation page, fraudsters can record your credit or bank account details, so if you are unsure, seek further advice before donating any money - see http://www.actionfraud.police.uk/fraud_protection/charity_fraud

Donate to an official page

If you do wish to donate, GMP is recommending that people visit the official Just Giving page (https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/westandtogethermanchester#59263e909fe88) - this has been set up by the Manchester Evening News in partnership with the British Red Cross.

Report it

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud or cyber crime, please report to Action Fraud via http://www.actionfraud.police.uk/report_fraud. For up to date fraud and cyber crime alerts, please follow Action Fraud on Twitter and Facebook.