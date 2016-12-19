Guilty Henlow man was sexual predator

A man has been found guilty of 14 child sexual offences at Luton Crown Court today (Monday).

Mark Rayner, 45, from Oldfield Farm Road, Henlow, was convicted of ten counts of sexual offences including meeting a girl following grooming, and one count of possessing indecent images of children. He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing indecent images of children and one further sexual offence.

Rayner met one of his victims on Facebook in 2013 and built a rapport with her online. He encouraged the 13-year-old victim to send him indecent images and was found to be in possession of a number of indecent images of other children.

Upon hearing that Rayner had been charged with sexual offences, a second woman then came forward to say that she had also been sexually abused by him on multiple occasions between 1999 and 2000 when she was just 13.

Officers investigated and Rayner was subsequently charged with a further eight offences.

Detective Constable Mel Knight, who investigated the case, said: “Rayner took advantage of two innocent teenage girls in the worst possible way.

“I’m pleased that this sexual predator has been found guilty and will now be held accountable for his abhorrent actions.

“I’d like to praise the bravery of the victims in coming forward to talk about what happened to her. This type of abuse is not acceptable and we would encourage all victims to come forward to us and report it, even if some time has passed, – we will believe you and justice can be done.”

Rayner has been remanded in custody pending sentencing at a later date.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault is encouraged to contact police on 101 to report it. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.