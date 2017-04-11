Have you seen Wayne Jeffs?

Police are continuing to appeal for help in tracing a man from Biggleswade who hasn’t been seen since last week.

Wayne Jeffs, 29, was last seen on Thursday evening (6 April) in Biggleswade and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Detective Sergeant Mark Stewart, investigating, said: “There has been no sighting of Wayne since he disappeared on Thursday and despite following a number of lines of enquiry, we have been unable to locate him.

“I’m appealing for anyone who may have seen him to get in touch with us, and I’d also urge Wayne himself to get in touch with us if he sees this, as his family are understandably very worried about him.”

Wayne is described as white, around 5’8”, slim, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue top, blue work wear trousers, black trainers, and had a silver chain round his neck. He is also believe to have a blue hooded top with him.

Anyone with information on Wayne’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference MPC/765/17.