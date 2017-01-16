Hunt for gang after racist attack in Biggleswade

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed and racially abused in Biggleswade.

At approximately 1.20am on Saturday morning (14 January), the man was walking along Brunts Lane when he was approached by four men who assaulted him, made racial slurs, and stole his wallet. They then left in the direction of Shortmead Street.

All four men are believed to be white.

One man is described as approximately 6’2”, slim, and wearing a navy Nike hooded top, blue jeans, and black Nike Hurricane trainers.

The second man is described as being in his mid-twenties, approximately 5’11”, slim, with ripped dark coloured jeans, Nike Air Max trainers, a zip up hooded top and a hat.

The third man is also described as being in his mid-twenties, approximately six feet tall, slim, and wearing dark coloured jogging bottoms.

The fourth man is also described as slim and six feet tall. He was wearing grey jogging bottoms, white Nike Air Max trainers, and had a tattoo on his neck.

Detective Constable Tracey Litchfield, investigating, said: “This was a nasty, unprovoked incident, which has left the victim understandably shaken. We will not tolerate violence, and this attack is even more pungent as we believe that it was motivated by race.

“No-one should ever have to face abuse because of who they are as a person and we are committed to tackling hate crime.

“I’d appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognises the description of the four attackers to get in touch to assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Litchfield on 101 quoting JD/1877/17.