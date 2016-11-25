Jail threat after assaulting woman

A man had been sent to jail for 14 weeks, suspended for 18 months after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman in Sandy.

Samuel Georgeson aged 37 of Masefield Road, Harpenden, was also fined £200 and made the subject of a restraining order not to contact the woman.

He admitted to beating the woman when he appeared before Luton Magistrates in November 15.

On November 1

>Mr Tererai Dhluni aged 22 of Brain Close, Hatfield, was fined a total of £308.30 for failing to hand over a train ticket for verification near Biggleswade on August 9.

>Mark Newton aged 42 of Kilmorie Road, London, was fined a total of £390.90 for failing to have a train ticket for verification near Sandy station on August 16.

>Tom Roe aged 29 of South View, Peterborough, was fined a total of £406.30 for failing to have a train ticket for verification near Biggleswade on August 7.

>Mr Gurjoban Shergill of New Road, Clifton, was fined a total of £391.90 for failing to have a train ticket for verification at Arlesey on August 6.

>Neil Simpson aged 41 of West Road, Sandy, was fined a total of £377.20 for failing to have a train ticket for verification at Biggleswade on August 11.

On November 2

>Mr Sai Lee aged 43 of Albacore Road, Upper Cambourne, was fined a total of £815 and received six penalty points for speeding at 105 miles an hour on the A421 at Great Barford on January 24.

>Connor Havens aged 22 of Victoria Road, Shefford, was fine £175 after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman in Shefford on October 15.

On November 7

>Peter Bryant aged 26 of Aire Walk, Bedford, was fined a total of £811 and received six penalty points for failing to provide the name of the driver of his vehicle believed to have committed an offence of speeding on the A603 at Moggerhanger on April 12.

>George Hadjusumeou aged 48 of Grange Avenue, Barnet, was fined a total of £811 and received six penalty points for failing to provide the name of the driver of his vehicle believed to have committed an offence on the A1 at Beeston on April 13.

>Miss Yasmin Harozinski aged 23 of Mareth Road, Bedford, was fined a total of £811 and received six penalty points for failing to provide the name of the driver of her vehicle believed to have committed an offence on the A603 at Moggerhanger on April 13.

>Stuart Hutchings aged 41 of Bretch Hill, Banbury, was fined a total of £235 and received eight penalty points for driving without insurance and a licence at Biggleswade on April 17.

>John Stafford aged 52 of Philadelphia Terrace, York, was fined a total of £345 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Beeston on April 17.

>Mr Arnas Vaitiekaitis aged 22 of Cottage Beck Road, Scunthorpe, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Beeston on April 16.

On November 9

>Peter Maxey aged 28 of Hamilton Lane, Bletchley, was fined a total of £195 and received five penalty points for speeding at 21 miles above the speed limit at Moggerhanger on April 13.

On November 10

>Daniel Jenkins aged 35 of River View, Shefford, was fined a total of £569 and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drug driving in Kempston on August 31.

> Mr Tinashe Kangira aged 23 of Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City, was conditionally discharged for 18 months and ordered to pay £150 for stealing an X-Box from Asda in Biggleswade on October 12 and attempting to steal an X-box controller from Asda on October 24.

>Mr Iosof Szabo aged 28 of Ely Close, Stevenage, was ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work, fined £170 and disqualified from driving for 11 months for driving in Sandy on June 17 while disqualified and without insurance.

On November 14

>Stephen Massey aged 53 of no provided address was bound over in the sum of £250 to keep the peace after an incident in Biggleswade on November 12.

>Paul Jeakins aged 42 of High Street, Silsoe, was fined a total of £235 and banned from driving for 14 months after drink driving on Langford Road, Henlow on June 23.

>Martyn Barker aged 33 of Glebe Road, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A603 at Moggerhanger on April 23.