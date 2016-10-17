Jewellery and car stolen in raid on Langford home

Police are appealing for witnesses to a break-in in Langford last week to come forward.

The incident took place at around 7.30am last Tuesday (11 October) when an offender entered a house in the High Street, before making off with a number of items including a metallic green Volvo.

Among the other items taken were a gold Omega Deville watch, gold fob watch shaped like a shield with a chain and a Silver Fusey fob watch dated 1867, among other jewellery and a pair of binoculars.

Detective Sergeant Simon Hancock, investigating, said: “At this moment in time the Volvo has not been recovered and I am therefore asking anyone who saw the car being driven in the Langford area on Tuesday, or any day since, to come forward. I am also keen to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the High Street at the time of the offence, or who recognises the items described, so that we can trace the offender and help prevent any further distressing burglaries like this from occurring.”

Call DS Hancock on 101 quoting the reference JD/41712/2016, or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.