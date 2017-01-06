Man caught drink driving

The latest court reports from Luton Magistrates court

On December 12

>Jamie Scotcher aged 32 of Oak Close, Sandy, has been banned from driving for 17 months and fined a total of £415 after pleading guilty to drink driving in Sandy on November 20.

>MarkBowyer aged 33 of Old Bridge Court, Shefford, was fined a total of £361 after pleading guilty to damaging an interior wall of a house in Biggleswade on July 18.

>Miss Rebecca Adams aged 36 of Kathie Road, Bedford, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A 603 at Moggerhanger on May 25, 2016.

>Mr Tasine Akhtar aged 29 of Booth Avenue, Manchester, was fined a total of £811 and recieved six penalty points for allowing an uninsured driver to drive his car on the A1 at Lower Caldecote on May 26.

>Colin Cubberley aged 33 of Alexandra Street, Kettering, was fined a total of £315 and received six penalty points for speeding on Hitchin Road, Upper Caldecote, on May 20.

>Dean Garrood aged 33 of Dyffryn Road, Port Talbot, was fined a total of £264 and received six penalty points for speeding on the A603 at Moggerhanger on May 21.

>Mrs Christina Graham aged 37 of Millbeck Road, Middleton, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A603 at Moggerhanger on May 19.

>Ms Tanya Hall aged 48 of Scaltback Close, Newmarket, was fined a total of £220 and received three penalty points for speeding on Hitchin Road, Upper Caldecote, on May 26.

>Scott Hamilton aged 37 of St Johns Road, Arlesey, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding on A603 on May 19.

>Anthony Hewett aged 68 of Rushden Road, Wymington, was fined £335 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A603 on May 18.

>Ian Howard aged 56 of Heather Avenue, Melksham, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A603 on May 21.

>Miss Beatrice Ignat aged 22 of Chadwell Heath Lane, Romford, was fined a total of £811 and received six penalty points for failing to produce the name of a driver of her car believed to have committed an offence on the A1 at Beeston on May 29.

>Miss Maria Jedrzejcak aged 30 of Woodpecker Close, Great Barford, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding on Hitchin Road, Upper Caldecote, on May 28.

>Joseph Jones aged 27 of Hever Court Road, Gravesend, was fined a total of £299 and received four penalty points for speeding on the A603 on May 20.

>Mr Sanjay Lagah aged 28 of Red Rails, Luton, was fined a total of £195 and received five penalty points for speeding at Barford on May 20.

>Nicholas Lyons aged 32 of West Way, Holmes Chapel, was fined a total of £315 and received four penalty points for speeding on the A603 on May 19.

>Mr Riaz Mahmood aged 48 of Glenwood Gardens, Ilford, was fined a total of £507 and received four penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Lower Caldecote on May 21.

>Allan Mitchell aged 34 of Scotstarvit View, Cupar, was fined a total of £422 and received five penalty points for speeding on the A603 on May 23.

>Kevin Moonoosawmy aged 27 of Havelock Road, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £204 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Lower Caldecote on May 27.

>Henry O’Brien-Coker aged 57 of Stockingstone Road, Luton was fined a total of £221 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Lower Caldecote on May 26.

>David Okarare aged 45 of Stoneygate Road, Leicester, was fined a total of £811 and received six penalty points for allowing an uninsured driver to drive his car on the A1 at Lower Caldecote on May 27.

>Glynn Phillips aged 24 of Maunder Avenue, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £811 and received six penalty pounds for failing to provide the name of the driver of his car believed to have committed an offence on the A603 on May 24.

>Michael Shade aged 55 of Mallard Hill, Brickhill, was fined a total £569 and received four penalty points for speeding on the A603 on May 23.

>Kyle Southey aged 25 of The Ridgeway, Hertford, was fined a total of £248 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A603 on May 25.

>Ryan Spano aged 48 of Finchley Road, London, was fined a total of £510 and received six penalty points for driving without insurance and not wearing a seat belt on London Road, Biggleswade on May 15.