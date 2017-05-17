Man fined for growing cannabis in the latest hearings from Luton Magistrates

Jake Siobhan aged 40 of Greenfields, Shillington, was made the subject of a community order, ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and fined a total of £170 for producing cannabis plants in Shillington on April 11.

He was sentenced when he appeared before Luton Magistrates on April 27.

On April 19

> Gurmukh Basra aged 42 of Herberts Meadow, Clifton, was fined a total of £345 and received a total of six penalty points for speeding on New Road, Clifton on two occasions on March 24 last year.

On April 24

> Sean Griffin aged 27 of Battison Street, Bedford, was fined a total of £340 for assaulting a woman in Sandy on January 13.

> Phillip Liddiard aged 62 of The Lagoon, Hitchin Road, Arlesey, was fined a total of £155 for resisting a policeman in the execution of his duty in Arlesey on January 1.

> Christopher Kostarz aged 40 of Foster Hill Road, Bedford, was given an 18 week jail sentence suspended for 12 months for stealing £700 from the cash till at The One Stop Shop in Henlow on June 19.

He was also fined a total of £600 and had his licence endorsed for driving without a licence and insurance on the same day on Hitchin Road, Henlow.

On April 27

> Miss Jana Barker aged 37 of Arlesey Road, Stotfold, was fined a total of £381 and banned from driving for 15 months for drink driving in Stuart Street, Luton on April 7.

On April 26

> Gary Dodd aged 30 of Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, was made the subject of a community order, ordered to carry out 90 hours unpaid work and was issued with a restraining order after assaulting a woman in Bedford on January 13. He was also ordered to pay a total of £235.

> Ryan Hamilton aged 30 of High Street, Sandy, was jailed for eight weeks and issued with a restraining order after assaulting a woman in Sandy on March 13.

On April 28

> Jason Thomas aged 28 of Everest Close, Arlesey, was jailed for 16 weeks for breaching a non molestation order in Arlesey, on March 29 and on April 4. He was also issued with a restraining order and fined a total of £200.

On May 3

> Kirk Hughes aged 25 of Crabtree Way, Dunstable, was fined a total of £360 and banned from driving for six months for driving a motocross bike in Potton on June 21 without insurance.

On May 4

> Robert Boness aged 40 of South Walk, Biggleswade, has been made the subject of a community order after stealing items from Sainsbury’s in Biggleswade on various dates in February. He was also fined a total of £551.30.

> Jason Sperring aged 33 of Sandon Close, Sandy, was made the subject of a community order and must complete 150 hours of unpaid work within one year after being found guilty of dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely fishing equipment, to the value of £2000, He was also fined a total of £1,445.

On May 8

> Miss Lena Smith aged 31 of Reynolds Close, Biggleswade, has been jailed for 24 weeks, after breaching a suspended sentence imposed in December last year.

> Darryl Johnson aged 21 of Carter Way, Arlesey, has been fined £255 for assaulting a man in Kempston on April 18.

> Jonathan Lebon aged 29 of Drove Road, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £704 and received six penalty points for driving without insurance, a licence and driving with a defective tyre on July 9.

> Mrs Sarah Hawkshaw aged 46 of Station Road, Lower Stondon, was fined a total of £811 and received six penalty points for failing to provide the name of the driver of her car alleged to have committed an offence in Luton on October 18.

> Miss Jodie Henley aged 23 of Whitworth-Jones Avenue, Henlow, was fined a total of £811 and received six penalty points for failing to provide the name of the driver of her car alleged to have committed an offence in Beeston on October 15.

On May 10

> Laura Lorusso aged 41 of Charnwood Avenue, Bedford, has been made the subject of a community order and been fined a total of £290 for breaching a restraining order to prohibit her from attending a house in Great Barford on November 22, while on conditional discharge, failing to surrender to custody and breaching a restraining order on a house in Clapham on March 23 last year.

> Miss Kelly Smith aged 33 of Holme Crescent, Biggleswade, was jailed for a total of 26 weeks for various thefts from shops in Biggleswade, and assaulting a woman in Biggleswade on April 23.