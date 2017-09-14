Man wanted over sexual offences in Bedfordshire

Police are appealing to the public for their help in locating a wanted man.
David Kean, 46, is wanted by police in connection with an investigation into a sexual offence and thefts in Bedfordshire on 3 September.
Kean also goes by various other aliases.
Anyone who sees Kean, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police immediately via the police non-emergency number 101, quoting the crime reference JD/38814/2017.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
