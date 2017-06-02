Men fined for illegal fishing

The latest court results from Luton Magistrates court

On May 18

> Wayne Hyde aged 39 of Carisbrooke Close, Stevenage, received a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for stealing a bike from Halfords in Biggleswade on April 4, stealing bolt cutters from Wilko in Biggleswade on the same date, stealing goods from Hitchin, Stevenage and Baldock, resisting a policewoman in the execution of her duty and being in possession of heroin. He was also issued with a three month curfew and fined a total of £853.

On May 22

> Ms Lisa Finlayson aged 44 of Hartwell Drive, Kempston, was again made the subject of a community order and fined a total of £170 or stealing alcohol from Tesco in Bedford on May 22, in breach of a previous community order when she stole cheese and waffles from Great Barford post office on September 16.

> Ian Kingston aged 29 of Biggleswade Road, Upper Caldecote, was fined a total of £448 and received three penalty points for speeding on the M1 on October 27.

> Craig Sanders aged 26 of Station Road, Tempsford, was fined a total of £355 and given four penalty points for speeding on the A603 at Moggerhanger on November 2.

On May 23

> Karl Haughton aged 39 of Primrose Lane, Huntingdon, was fined a total of £223 for fishing without a licence in Biggleswade on November 6.

> Daniel Watling aged 30 of Mayfield Crescent, Huntingdon, was fined a total of £611 for fishing without a licence at Manor Farm Lakes, Northill on December 11.

> Peter Wright aged 69 of Station Road, Willington, was fined a total of £271 for fishing at Willington Lake, Moggerhanger, with multiple rods, lines with the butt ends of the rods, placed in such a manner as to exceed 3 metres on January 17.

> Ben Atkinson aged 34 of Old Warren Park, Old Warden, was fined a total of £313 for fishing without a licence at The Alcove, Southill, on March 5.