Mum fined for failing to send child to school

The latest report from Luton Magistrates Court.

On June 20

> A mother was fined for failing to ensure her primary school aged child attended school regularly in Sandy between September and October last year.

She was fined a total of £372.

> Josh Harrington aged 19 of Pyms Way, Sandy, was fined a total of £125.70 for failing to hand over a train ticket for inspection at Sandy station on February 21.

> Ms Donna Mitchell aged 44 of Robert Hunt Gardens, Sandy, was fined a total of £196.50 for failing to hand over a train ticket for inspection at Biggleswade on march 3.

> Christopher Munnery aged 37 of Southfields, Shefford, was fined a total of £852.50 for travelling on a railway, at Biggleswade without having previously paid his fare and with intent to avoid payment.

On June 21

> Michael Bavington aged 55 of Sutton Crossroads, Sutton, was fined £295 and received six penalty points for failing to provide the name of the driver of his car alleged to have committed an offence on May 26 at Stevenage.

> Darren Finch aged 36 of Meadow Walk, Henlow, was fined a total of £635 and banned from driving for 12 months for failing to provide the name of the driver of his car alleged to have committed an offence in Upper Caldecote on August 7.

On June 22

> Miss Joanne Oyston aged 38 of High Street, Sandy, received a 12 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, was banned from driving for 29 months and was fined a total of £200 for drink driving on the A1 at Biggleswade on May 28.