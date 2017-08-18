Police appeal after Biggleswade rape

Police have issued an e-fit of a man they want to identify as part of an investigation into a rape in Biggleswade.

A woman reported being assaulted in a house in the town on Wednesday 26 July.

Detective Constable Karl Heywood said: “We have carried out a number of lines of enquiry in relation to this incident, however, we have yet to find the person responsible.

“We are now in a position to issue an e-fit of a man we would like to speak to as part of our investigation. I would appeal to anyone who believes they recognise the man to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to contact the Bedfordshire Police Emerald unit on 101 quoting reference JD/32367/2017 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.