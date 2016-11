Police are appealing for information to help find a man from Colchester they want to speak to on suspicion of making threats to kill and possession of a firearm.

Ben Moisey (right), 31, of Ilex Close, has links to Biggleswade.

He is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of stocky build with tattoos on either side of his neck.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.