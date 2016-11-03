Prison threat for drink driving

A 26 years old man was sent to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 16 weeks after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Matthew Howling of Jubilee Close, Henlow, was also banned from driving for three years when he appeared before Luton Magistrates on October 20.

The court heard he was in breach of a recent court order. He will also be under a supervision order for 12 months.

He was also fined 320 for driving without insurance and without a licence in Shefford on October 5.

On October 17

> Mrs Leigh Thorne aged 50 of Chaucer Road, Bedford was fined a total of £100 and given three penalty points for speeding at Moggerhanger on March 21.

> Stephen Robert Thorpe aged 61 of Brunel Drive, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £145 and received three penalty points for speeding at Moggerhanger on March 27.

> Mrs Lorraine Titmus aged 49 of The Green, Stotfold, was fined a total of £384 and received six penalty points for driving 20 miles per hour above the speed limit at Millow Dunton on March 22.

>Anthony Whelan aged 60 of Parkway, Houghton Regis, was fined a total of £327 for parking a truck on House Lane, Arlesey in contravention of a local traffic order on March 23.

> Danny White aged 38 of Mill Meadow, Langford, was fined a total of £507 and received six penalty points for speeding at 20 miles above the legal limit in Dunton on March 22.

On October 18

>Benjamin Bryan aged 37 of Swans Holme Gardens, Sandy, was fined a total of £185 and received three penalty points for speeding in Southoe in Cambridgeshire on February 28.

>Adrian Boczek aged 18 of Bounces Road, London, was fined a total of £406.30 for failing to hand over a train ticket for inspection at Sandy on July 28.

> Colin Brown aged 46 of Emerson Way, Peterborough, was fined a total of £406.30 for getting onto a train without a valid train ticket at Biggleswade on June 15.

> Mr Boerescu Daniel aged 41 of Trilmere, Huntingdon, was fined a total of £400.30 for failing to hand over a train ticket for inspection at Biggleswade on July 8.

> Daniel Hickman aged 27 of Engayne Avenue, Sandy, was fined a total of £394 for getting on a train at Biggleswade without a valid ticket on August 30.

> Ciaran Monagle aged 25 of Bilberry Road, Clifton, was fined a total of £376.50 for failing to hand over a train ticket for inspection at Arlesey on July 14.

> David Moss aged 40 of St Johns Road, Arlesey, was fined a total of £376.50 for failing to hand over a train ticket for inspection at Biggleswade on July 12.

On October 20

> Miss Jodie Taylor aged 35 of Springbrook, Eynesbury, St. Neots was fined a total of £235 and banned from driving for 12 months for drug driving near the Black Horse pub in Ireland on July 15.

> Mr Jamie Lee Taylor aged 22 of Sorrell Way, Biggleswade, was fined £295 after admitting criminal damage to a car in Biggleswade on August 31.

> Damian Fergal Joseph Ashworth-Brown aged 39 of Mill Road, Cranfield, was fined a total of £613 and banned from driving for 18 months for drink driving in Shefford on October 4.

> Michael Busk aged 32 of Mallard Close, Shefford, was fined a total of £443 and banned from driving for 12 months for drink driving in Shefford on October 4.

On October 24

> Miss Jacqueline Mitchell aged 52 of The Old Bakery, Stotfold, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and fined a total of £250 after admitting damaging a log cabin, car wing mirror, two garden pots and two outside lights at a property in Stotfold on September 18.

> Brian Butterworth aged 78 of Wilden Road, Colmworth, was fined a total of £225 and received six penalty points for speeding on New Road, Great Barford on April 6.

> Greg Field aged 27 of Rookery Road, Wyboston, was fined a total of £145 and received three penalty points for speeding at Moggerhanger on April 6.

> James Gearly aged 39 of Silver Street, Great Barford, was fined a total of £569 and received six penalty pounts for speeding on New Road, Great Barford on April 6.

> Miss Kidist Gebreyes aged 46 of Ayles Road, Hayes, was fined a total of £145 and receioved three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Beeston on March 27.

> Miss Clare Groombridge aged 44 of Partridge Close, Luton, was fined a total of £283 and received three penalty pints for speeding on Hitchin Road, Upper Caldecote on March 27.