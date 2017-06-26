Robbed in Beeston after on night out

A man was robbed and assaulted in Beeston on Sunday (18 June) after getting into what he thought was a taxi.

The man left the White Hart pub in Biggleswade at approximately 12.30am and approached a vehicle.

The car took him to The Green, in Beeston, before another passenger in the car proceeded to steal his wallet and assault him. Investigations have found that this car was not a licensed taxi.

Detective Constable Amanda Durrant said: “Fortunately the man was not injured in this incident but it was still a nasty attack which has understandably left him feeling shaken. I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault, which we believe happened just before 1am, as well as anyone who saw a light coloured vehicle in the vicinity of the White Hart pub, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 31 of 18 June, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.