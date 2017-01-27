Scores are fined for ticket dodging

Appearing at Luton Magistrates court

On January 3

> Chris Chukaukabi aged 31 of Tideslea Path, London, was fined a total of £397 for failing to provide a ticket for inspectin en route at Biggleswade station on September 13.

> Nicholas Clark aged 20 of Stratton Way, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £377.20 for failing to hand over a ticket for inspection near Arlesey station on August 16.

> Sam Clark aged 30 of Swallow Crest, Sandy, was fined a total of £393 for failing to produce a ticket for inspection en route near Sandy station on August 22.

> Ms Sancha Corby aged 20 of The Rally, Arlesey, was fined a total of £376.50 for failing to produce a ticket en route to near Arlesey station on September 29.

> Ms Louisa D’Angleo aged 31 of Allaw Avenue, Peterborough, was fined a total of £333.30 for failing to produce a ticket for inspection en route near Arlesey station on September 29.

> Ryan Donovan aged 29 of Fairview Road, Stevenage, was fined a total of £381.80 for failing to produce a ticket for inspection en route to Sandy on September 22.

> Miss Princess Ekwe aged 22 of Appletree Avenue, West Drayton, was fined a total of £389.50 for failing to produce a ticket for inspection en route to Biggleswade on September 16.

> Alex Goulding aged 20 of Cillocks Close, Hoddesdon, was fined a total of £380.70 for failing to priduce a ticket for inspection en route near Arlesey station on August 31.

> Herbert Kalanzi aged 26 of High Street, Enfield, wasfined a total of £406.30 for failing to produce a ticket en route to Arlesey station on August 30.

> Miss Marina Kovacova aged 36 of Mayors Walk, Peterborough, was fined a total of £422.20 for failing to produce a ticket en route to Biggleswade station on September 13.

> Miss Crystal Lewis aged 18 of Hitchin Street, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £379.40 for failing to produce a ticket en route near Arlesey on August 18.

> John Lingley aged 34 of Muswell Road, Bedford, was fined a total of £376.50 for fasiling to produce a ticket en route near Biggleswade on August 21.

> Karil Lloyd aged 19 of Ensign Close, Staines, was fined a total of £398.20 for failing to produce a ticket en route near Biggleswade station on August 22.

> Graham Matcham aged 37 of Cambridge Road, Langford, was fined a total of £376.50 for failing to produce a ticket en route to Biggleswade on September 10.

> Lee McDonald aged 37 of Winchester Road, Sandy, was fined a total of £378.70 for failing to produce a ticket en route near Biggleswade station on September 20.

> Chris Munnery aged 36 of Southfields, Shefford, was fined a total of £571.80 for failing to produce a ticket en route near Arlesey station on September 20. He was also fined a further £615.80 for failing to have a train ticket enroute to Sandy station on August 30.

> Kieran O’Sullivan aged 32 of Bensham Grove, Thornton Heath, was fined a total of £394 for failing to produce a ticket en route near Sandy station on September 7.

> James Peters aged 26 of Shackleton Spring, Stevenage, was fined a total of £378.70 for failing to produce a ticket en route near Arlesey station on September 14.

> Benjamin Pieknyi aged 19 of Green Lane, Northwood, was fined a total of £396 for failing to produce a ticket en route near Arlesey station on September 21.

> Raqib Mohammed Ragib aged 20 of Gladstone Street, Peterborough, was fined a total of £390.70 for failing to produce a ticket en route near Sandy station on September 27.

> Miss Chloe Robinson aged 22 of Hawthorn Bank, Spalding was fined a total of £386.30 for failing to produce a ticket on route near Sandy station on August 5.

> Ms Laura Robinson aged 22 of Kings Road, Eaton, was fined a total of £86.20 for not having a valid ticket on a train en route to Biggleswade on September 26.

> James Rodick aged 40 of Diffrin Street, London, was fined a total of £377.20 for failing to produce a ticket en route near Arlesey on September 28.

> Miss Jessica Rodrigues aged 23 of Freston, Peterborough, was fined a total of £406.30 for failing to produce a ticket for inspection en route near Sandy station on September 18.

> Mr Mamadu Sila aged 22 of Acer Road, Peterborough, was fined a total of £394.80 for failing to produce a ticket en route near Arlesey on October 3.

> Tom Stearn aged 19 of Southborough Road, Chelmsford, was fined a total of £240.50 for failing to have a ticket for inspection en route near Biggleswade on September 13, and was fined a further £40 for attempting to leave the station without using the correct barrier.

> Michael Thom aged 30 of Stone Hill, St Neots, was fined a total of £796.40 for failing to produce a ticket en route near Biggleswade station on August 20 and 22.