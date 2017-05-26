Speeders banned from the road

Court hearings at Luton Magistrates Court

On May 10

> Lionel Chris Baguma, aged 23, of Prince George’s Drive, Sandy, was fined a total of £391 and banned from driving for 42 days, for driving at 93 miles per hour in a 60mph zone on the A1 at Lower Caldecote on June 29.

> Wayne Wadsworth aged 36 of The Raleigh, Arlesey, was fined a total of £310 and disqualified from driving for six months for speeding on the A1 at Beeston on July 19, on July 21, on July 30, on August 8, and on August 11,

> Martin Wright aged 56 of Southill Road, Broom, was fined a total of £841 and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance in Stotfold on July 5.

On May 11

> Clive Kitchener aged 61 of Urban Way, Biggleswade, was banned from driving for three years and fined a total of £525 for driving while drunk in Collings Crescent, Biggleswade on April 17.

> Kieren Crawford aged 23, of The Rally, Arlesey, was banned from driving for 18 months, made the subject of a community order and fined a total of £170 for driving on The Rally in Arlesey without insurance or a valid driving licence.

On May 15

> Kieran Walsh, aged 31, from Moggerhanger appeared before magistrates for being absent without leave from the armed services.

He was transferred into service custody.

> Miss Kerry Ann Quinn, aged 28, of Old School Lane, Stanford, was banned from driving for three years and fined a total of £215 for drug driving on Dunstable Road, Flitwick on March 26.

> Jordan Johnson aged 22, of Talisman Close, Sandy, was fined a total of £543 and was given six penalty points on his licence for driving a motorcycle without a valid driving licence or insurance on Barford Road, Willington on November 2.

On May 16

> Martin Gilbert aged 57 ,of no fixed address, has been given a communuty order after stealing 10 bottles of Pinot Grigio wine from the Co-Op store in Sandy on several dates in May.

He was also fined a total of £83.49.

> Robert Atkins aged 31, of Market Square, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £377 for failing to produce a valid ticket at Sandy station on January 15.

> Warren Freeman aged 30, of Fairfield Hall, Stotfold, was fined a total of £396.70 for failing to produce a ticket en route near Luton station on January 11.

> Jack Hedges aged 21, of Wolff Close, Huntingdon, was fined a total of £400.50 for failing to produce a valid ticket en route near Biggleswade station on November 18.

On May 17

> Wayne Sheppard aged 28, of Baldur Close, Bedford, was given a 24 week sentence, suspended for 24 months, for driving while drunk in Lower Stondon on March 17, driving without insurance or a valid licence and failing to stop after being ordered to by a policeman.

He was also fined a further £260 for stealing cash from a woman in Arlesey on March 15, taking a car without permission in Biggleswade on March 15, and driving without insurance and while drunk.

He was also banned from driving for 38 months and fined a total of £85.

> Ben Rowley aged 34, of East Road, Langford, was fined a total of £811 and received six penalty points on his licence for driving without insurance on the A1 at Biggleswade on December 3.

> Matthew Gray aged 48, of Pollards Way, Lower Stondon was fined a total of £1,026 and received six penalty points on his licence for driving at 22mph over the speed limit on Henlow Road at Henlow Camp on July 12.

